Distribution of coupons to start next month.

The Malawi government has said it will start distributing coupons for this year’s Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) in September.

Confirming the development to the local media was spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Osborne Tsoka.

Tsoka said preparations for the distribution exercise are at an advanced stage and come September, the ministry will start distributing coupons.

The publicist further added that the exercise will roll out earlier to address some of the challenges usually faced when implementing the program.

Last year, farmers in the country received their coupons at the end of November which was criticised by various quarters including the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP).

CCJP through its national secretary Martin Chiphwanya said the delay in distributing coupons negatively affected farmers who rely on the coupons.