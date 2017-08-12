Brilliant Chipuwa sends Nomads into Carlsberg Cup semis

… Moyale thump Michiru

Be Forward Wanderers goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa was hero of the day when he saved three penalties to send his team into the 2017 Carlsberg Cup semifinals at the expense of Blue Eagles who had surrendered their lead with some few minutes to play.

The Nomads were coming from 1-nil Super League defeat at the hands of rivals Nyasa Big Bullets last week no wonder they needed the victory in order to heal the wounds.

Micium Mhone had given the Area 30 based side a lead in the first half before a Stanley Sanudi leveler from the spot in the second half to take the match into penalties where Chipuwa reminded every soccer fanatic that he is still one of the best penalty stoppers when he saved the first three penalties to send the defending champions into the last four of the competition.

Eagles bottled up their visitors in the first 15 minutes, not allowing them to play their normal game, but their decision making left a lot to be desired in box.

However, the hosts broke the deadlock in the same half through Mhone who capitalized on a defensive lapse from the visitors who were looking very nervous in the entire half.

Peter Wadabwa and Jafali Chande were tightly marked up front by Eagles’ defence no wonder the visiting fans were left frustrated with lack of shots at goal from the duo who were the key players for the Nomads last season.

Just after the half hour mark, Maxwell Salambula dispossessed Nomads defence on the edge of the area, yet he failed to hit the target as he tried to chip the oncoming Chipuwa in the line of duty.

Despite a shaky defence from the Nomads, the home side failed to take advantage by scoring more goals and the first half only produced a single.

Come second half, Eagles opted to sit back as they looked to defend their slender lead thereby inviting Wanderers to come very hard on them in search for the equalizer.

Sanudi’s cross from the swing almost caused havoc as Wadabwa missed the ball with an inch to the disappointment of the Orange side.

Moments later, Joseph Kamwendo’s shot went high over the bar after being set through by Yamikani Chester.

The visitors were more offensive in the half as they wanted to put the match on level but the hosts’ defence stood firm to frustrate the defending champions who were racing against time.

However, with less than 14 minutes to play on the clock, Nomads pulled level from the spot when referee on the day awarded them a penalty following a handball, allowing Sanudi to step in and slot past John Soko in goals for the hosts and the match had to be decided on penalties.

Chipuwa made three penalty saves to send his team into the last four of the competition.

In another quarter-final match, Moyale Barracks thumped Michiru Madrid 4-nil to join Wanderers into the semifinals.

Deus Mkutu, Crispin Fukizi, Khuda Muyaba and Boy Boy Chima were on target for the 2012 runners up as they booked their semi-final spot to end Michiru’s fairy tale run in the competition.

The quarter-final matches will continue on Sunday with exciting fixtures.

At Balaka Stadium, Cobbe Barracks will play host to Nyasa Big Bullets while Kasungu Police will entertain Red Lions at Civo Stadium.