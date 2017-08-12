34 year old arrested for raping 10 year old

Police in Mwanza have arrested a 34-year-old man for raping a 10-year-old girl.

This is according to spokesperson for Mwanza Police, Edwin Kaunda who identified the suspect as Times Domingo.

Kaunda said the suspect raped the girl at Tipatuleni village in the district on Wednesday.

It is reported that the rapist invited the girl to his home to help him with some chores but he later forced himself on her.

The rapist gave the girl 50 Kwacha to conceal the abuse but it was revealed after the girl’s mother became suspicious upon seeing her daughter failing to walk properly.

The girl’s mother went on to report the matter to Thambani Police Unit and medical examination results proved the child had been sexually.

Domingo is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement.