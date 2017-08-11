MRA impounds Kwezy buses

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on Thursday seized four buses belonging to Kwezy Buses over fraud.

The tax collection body said the owner of the buses, Benson Vitsitsi, presented false documents during clearance of the vehicles.

This comes days after the buses were inaugurated into the business industry and started operating on the roads of Malawi on Monday this week.

Confirming the development was MRA Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma who said the seizure is on suspicion that Vitsitsi presented false or falsified documents during clearance of the same contrary to the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act.

“Bank documents presented to MRA by Vitsitsi, purportedly being remittance documents to the supplier of the buses in China, are alleged to have been false or falsified,” said Kapoloma.

According to Kapoloma, the four buses are currently being kept at MRA offices in Blantyre and Lilongwe “as the Authority conducts further verifications regarding the allegation.”