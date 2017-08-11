MHC under fire over Area 18 sewer spill

Malawi’s Parliamentary Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change has given Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) four days to fix all broken sewer pipes in Area 18 in the capital, Lilongwe.

According to the committee, MHC has a mandate to have sewer pipes fixed since it is the landlord of tenants.

Chairperson of the committee Werani Chilenga said MHC needs to fix the sewer pipes that are broken and that pose a risk of contaminating water which people in the area drink.

“From what transpired, it seems that Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) is also a victim and that sewer pipes still flow and we feel that MHC is responsible,” said Chilenga.

He further disclosed that the committee is to take action if MHC fails to comply with the ultimatum given.

Weeks ago, Area 18 residents lived on a sad reality of drinking water that got mixed with faeces following the bursting of a sewer pipe.

The incident witnessed a blame game on who was culpable for the incident.