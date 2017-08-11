Bangladeshi national murdered by Indian co-worker

A 35-year-old Bangladeshi national who was a financial controller at S and Z Company in Lilongwe was on Wednesday murdered in his office by an 18-year-old Indian colleague.

According to the Malawi Police Service, the deceased has been identified as Tarig Mahommad Khan while the suspect is Seleman Patel from India who works as a Warehouse Supervisor at the same company.

A Police report on the matter says Khan and Patel together with a Malawian co-worker Allen Mbukwa reported for work on this day.

The suspect together with some three unknown people went into Khan’s office and Mbukwa thought that there was special business going on.

After some time it was when Mbukwa asked the suspect what was going on and this time he was silenced in sign form.

The suspect and his friends later vanished leaving Khan’s office locked.

This prompted other workers to be suspicious and after breaking into Khan’s office they found him tied with a piece of cloth but he was already dead.

In the meantime, the body is at Kamuzu Central Hospital pending postmortem as enquiries are underway on the matter.

However, unconfirmed reports indicate that the suspect has been arrested by Interpol in Ethiopia after fleeing the country via Ethiopian Airlines the same day and it is said that he was arrested as he wanted to board a plane to connect to Mumbai, India.