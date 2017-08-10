Referee suspended for match fixing

National referee George Azizi Nyirenda has been suspended for two months by the Northern Region Referees Committee for match fixing.

According to a statement from the committee, Nyirenda received K15, 000 from Nchalo United in order to help the club win a Carlsberg Cup Round of 32 match against Chitipa United which he was officiating.

The game was played at Mzuzu Stadium on 13th July, 2017 and Chitipa United won through post-match penalties.

Things got worse when Nchalo United officials confronted Nyirenda to give them back the money after the defeat but the referee only gave back K10, 000.

A disciplinary committee which was chaired by FIFA referee Mavuto Msimuko on 22nd July found Nyirenda guilty of corruption.

Nyirenda was also accused of bringing the game of football into disrepute and has therefore been suspended for 2 months from all refereeing activities.

Other referees Limbani Chisambi, Stephano Gomani and Jimmy Phiri who were also part of the syndicate have been suspended from all refereeing activities for 4 months.

The referees have since been given two weeks to appeal the ruling and have been warned that the cases involve corruption which is criminal in nature.

This is the second time for Nyirenda to be punished and banned from officiating games as he was also banned last year.