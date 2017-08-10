LCC launches K207 million sewer line and treatment plant

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) on Tuesday officially launched Lumbadzi sewer line and treatment plant which has been under rehabilitation for the past few months.

The sewer line and treatment plant was officially opened by Lilongwe City Mayor His Worship Desmond Bikoko.

According to Lilongwe City Council Public Relations Officer Tamara Chafunya, the project will be of high importance to people in the area.

“The development brings relief to residents within the peripherals of Lumbadzi River where raw waste water has been overflowing from the sewer line for over 20 years,” Chafunya said.

“Prolonged disposal to wastewater posed a risk to both the populace and environment around the premises,” she added.

LCC implemented the project with funding from government through Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF).

The council engaged Macsteel South Africa through Macsteel Malawi for the supply and delivery of galvanized pipes at the cost of MK140 million and entitled Sawa Group with a construction contract worth MK67 million.

Recently, sewer pipes at Area 18 in the city broke which led to contamination of water supplied by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB).