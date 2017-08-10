Govt fires 68 civil servants over K166 million fraud

Sixty eight employees have been fired at the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Development for stealing K166 million in a period of two years.

The scam which happened between 2012 and 2014 involved 63 officers on Grade K, four officers on Grade I and one officer on Grade K.

Employees involved in the fraud were working at the ministry’s headquarters in Lilongwe as well as some research stations and Agriculture Development Divisions (ADDs).

Central Internal Audit (CIA) which is under the Ministry of Finance conducted investigations which revealed that the fired employees were drawing salaries and allowances that were higher than the amounts they are allowed to receive.

According to the local media, the report shows that the workers stole K131.2 million by increasing their salaries and allowances while at least K25 million was looted in form of arrears which no one had claimed.

Accounts officers at the ministry also created ghost workers and through that scheme managed to steal K1 million while K6.5 million was plundered through paying arrears to the same individuals on several occasions.

The dismissal of the workers is effective June 15 2017 but they stopped receiving salaries March 2016 when they were interdicted.

Speaking to the local media on the issue, spokesperson in the Ministry of Agriculture Osborne Tsoka said the ministry has since introduced an Automated Transfer System of developing salaries to avoid a similar cashgate.

The issue of the 68 officers is currently being handled by the Attorney General Charles Mhango who will give advice regarding their prosecution.