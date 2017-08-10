Churches against condom distribution in prisons

Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has opposed the move to distribute condoms in prisons across the country saying it will encourage homosexuality.

The development follows calls by Malawi Interfaith AIDS Association (MIAA) to have condoms being distributed to prisoners to reduce the spread of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) among inmates.

MIAA Executive Director Robert Ngayaiye expressed optimism that condoms will protect inmates from diseases that are transmitted through sex.

But EAM through its National Chairperson Zacc Kawalala has argued that the move is to promote homosexuality which is forbidden under Malawi laws.

“The first question to ask is, condoms for what? You cannot promote distribution of condoms this means you are also promoting homosexuality,” observed Kawalala.

Malawian laws prohibit gay sex though people are rarely prosecuted for the act.