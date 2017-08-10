Activist happy with UNIMA unbundling

Education activist Benedicto Kondowe has applauded government’s decision to delink constituent colleges from University of Malawi (UNIMA).

President Peter Mutharika approved the delinking of four constituent colleges from UNIMA this week.

Commenting on the unbundling of the university, Kondowe said the development will help in solving challenges faced by the colleges in Malawi.

“This is a positive development that looks to the future, I hope that all concerned parties are to get engaged with sober mind,” said Kondowe.

He further called for a taskforce on the issue to ensure the effectiveness of reasons for the unbundling of the colleges in Malawi.

The delinking has since seen a change of the names of some public institutions of higher learning.

Stakeholders have been calling for the unbundling of UNIMA arguing the move will help in solving challenges that lead to persistent closure of the colleges.