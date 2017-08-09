Public colleges get new names

The unbundling of the University of Malawi (UNIMA) has witnessed the colleges which were under the university having new names.

Chancellor College has been noted to be the only constituent college taking the UNIMA name while Malawi Polytechnic is changing to University of Chichiri (UC).

Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) is to be called Malawi University of Medical Sciences (MUMS).

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) was already delinked from UNIMA years ago and will maintain its name.

Other public universities in Malawi are Mzuzu and Malawi University of Science and Technology.

Government is also constructing a new university called Mombera University.

Debate stirred to have UNIMA unbundled as stakeholders argued the move will minimise challenges the colleges face.