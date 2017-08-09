Malawi Agriculture Fair on next week

Malawi’s 14th National Agriculture Fair is expected to take place next week in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Confirming the development was operations officer for Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), Chimwemwe Luhanga.

Luhanga said the fair is expected to start on Wednesday, 16th August and will run till 19th August at the Chichiri Trade Fair grounds.

He continued by saying all is set for this National Agriculture Fair and has since asked people to witness the fair.

Luhanga further added that the theme for this year’s National Agriculture Fair is “Unleashing Full Agriculture Potential: Role of Markets”.

The National Agriculture Fair has been organized by MCCCI in collaboration with Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.