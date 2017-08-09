Elephant translocation to boost Malawi tourism – govt

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining has expressed optimism that the translocation of over 500 elephants is to boost tourism in Malawi.

The sentiments follow massive translocation of 520 elephants from Liwonde National Park to Nkhotakota Wildlife Game Reserve and Nyika National Park.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Director of Department of National Parks and Wildlife Brighton Kumchedwa said the country is to have a boost in tourism sector.

“This translocation has put Malawi on the map and people are to be coming just to see how these elephants are adapting to the new environment,” said Kumchedwa.

Concurring with Kumchedwa, African Parks country director in Malawi Patricio Ndadzela applauded the translocation saying the challenges were minimal.

“Talking of 34 elephants being moved to Nyika National Park, it’s not an easy thing to move huge animals on a long distance,” said Ndadzela.

African Parks embarked on a project to repopulate Nkhotakota Game Reserve following depletion of elephants through poaching.

The project was divided into two phases with the first phase having over 200 elephants being translocated.