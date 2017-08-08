Companies told to move production to night hours amid power cuts

Amid increased load shedding, companies in the country have been urged to shift their production hours to night time.

During a stakeholders’ meeting the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) organised in the commercial city of Blantyre on Monday, officers from Escom and Electricity Generation Company limited (Egenco) said the country will experience load shedding though they assured that it will not be as bad as last year.

Kitty Chingota who is Escom publicist told the business community that there is need for major companies to shift their production time from day to night.

Chingota said this is so because at night electricity is not consumed by many customers and power will always be there from 9pm to 5am.

“We are asking the business community which includes major production companies to shift their production time from peak period to off peak period when electricity will at most be there.

“This is to reduce the amount of consumed power during the peak period and also help these companies not to make much losses due to the load shedding,” said Chingota.

Escom and Egenco said companies which will be operating at night will be paying a reduced charge of K15 per unit as a compensation that they are working during the night.

Furthermore, companies have been asked to start using modern machines which uses less power.

Escom has warned the companies that they will be charged surcharge for not using electricity efficiently.