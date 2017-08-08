Chaponda’s case stalled

For Malawians interested in knowing the fate of embattled minister of agriculture George Chaponda, the wait will have to be longer as the case has been stalled.

The strike by judiciary staff has forced the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to delay the start of the case against Chaponda.

The striking staff, who are boycotting work to force government to begin paying them house allowances, have made business unusual in Malawi courts with thousands of cases failing to go before court last week.

As the strike enters week two, with reconciliation talks between government and the striking staff, the case involving Chaponda which was set to start on Wednesday will be postponed.

The case will be in court once the court workers and government agree on the house allowances.

Spokesperson for the striking workers Andy Hariwa disclosed that reconciliation talks between the Judiciary support staff and government will continue later this week as government is to get more information on the matter.

He however said they will continue striking until government agrees to give them the house allowances.

Chaponda was arrested after he was suspected of being involved in corrupt practices during the purchase of maize from Zambia. Malawi wanted to buy maize from its neighbour since many people faced hunger following dry spells in the last farming season.