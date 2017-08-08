Catholic priest dies in head-on collision

A Catholic priest based at Koche Parish in Mangochi has died in a head-on collision in the district.

Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi has identified the priest as Andrew Nkhata, 44.

According to Daudi, Father Nkhata was driving a Toyota Collora saloon registration number MH4446 from the direction of Mangochi boma heading to Monkey-Bay.

“Upon arrival at Bilaal Trust due to overspeeding he failed to keep to his side and went to the offside lane where he had a head on collision with a Peugeot saloon registration number BQ 1634 which was driven by Assan Suberi 60 who was heading to opposite direction and had 3 passengers on board including his wife,” Daudi told Malawi24.

Following the impact, the priest sustained severe injury and died while receiving treatment at Mangochi District Hospital.

The driver of the Peugeot sustained a fractured right leg and is admitted at Mangochi District Hospital while the three passengers escaped with minor injuries.

The priest’s motor vehicle had its front part extensively damaged and windscreen shattered while the other car got extensively damaged.

The Catholic father hailed from Chakachadza village, Traditional Authority Pemba in Dedza.

Police have since appealed to drivers to always follow road safety measures in order to reduce road accidents in the district.