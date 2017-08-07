Devotion: He performs His Word

Joshua 21:45 ISV* “Not one of the good promises that the LORD had made to the house of Israel failed—all of them came about.”

God will always honor what He says. God will never go against Himself and its impossible for Him not to honor His Word. He performs His Word and that is wby we never doubt His Word.

This is so because He is God and not a man that He can never lie.Num 23:19 KJV* “God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?”

Abraham did not doubt the promises(Word) of God, but he believed that He who had promised him was able to perform what He said. Rom 4:20-21 WEB “Yet, “looking to the promise of God, he didn’t waver through unbelief, but grew strong through faith, giving glory to God, and being fully assured that what he had promised, he was also able to perform.”

Sarah herself also counted Him faithful who had promised her a baby and she eventually conceived. Heb 11:11 WEB “By faith, even Sarah herself received power to conceive, and she bore a child when she was past age, since she counted him faithful who had promised.”

God ensures that there is a performance to His Word. Luk 1:45 KJV “And blessed is she that believed: for there shall be a performance of those things which were told her from the Lord.”

When He sends His Word, He watches over it to perform. He doesnt want His Word to return empty handed, without fulfilling His mission.Isaiah 55:10-11 WEB

“For as the rain comes down and the snow from the sky, and doesn’t return there, but waters the earth, and makes it grow and bud, and gives seed to the sower and bread to the eater; so is my word that goes out of my mouth: it will not return to me void, but it will accomplish that which I please, and it will prosper in the thing I sent it to do.”

Stand on His Word and you will never be disappointed. His Word is the only one that stands the test. All things are temporal and can fail except the Word.Mar 13:31 KJV* “Heaven and earth shall pass away: but my words shall not pass away.”

Confession

The Word of the Lord is dependable. I believe the Word, I live the Word and I do the Word. Whatever God says in His Word is working in my life. I am transformed from Glory to Glory through the Word of God. In Jesus Name. Amen.

