Civil collect four out of six, Tigers humbled

Civil Sporting Club came from behind to draw 1-all against Mzuni FC at Mzuzu Stadium and collect four points out of the possible six in their two games in the Northern Region.

After thrashing Moyale Barracks on Saturday, the resurgent Civil Servants found themselves 1-nil down against Mzuni when Wakisa Mweninguwo scored the opener for the hosts in the first half.

However, the visitors levelled the score in the second half in a controversial way when referee of the day awarded them a penalty, arousing anger from Mzuni supporters which led to Police firing teargas at spectators in order to calm the situation.

According to reports, the referee waved play on when a Mzuni FC player clearly handled the ball in the penalty box but moments later he surprised many by awarding Civil a penalty when there was no hand ball.

This attracted the wrath of the supporters who started throwing objects into the pitch.

Police intervened and the match resumed with Joseph Kachule scoring from the spot to help his team earn a point.

The result sees Civil maintaining their 4th position with 21 points from 13 games while Mzuni are on position 12 with 16 points from 12 games.

At Balaka Stadium, Kumbukani Mwambene and Lottie Chawinga inspired Red Lions to a hard fought 2-1 victory over Masters Security who drew 3-3 against Premier Bet Wizards on Saturday.

Limbani Phiri scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

At Nankhaka Stadium, two goals from Chisomo Chilasa and Phillip Masiye were enough to seal all the important points for Blue Eagles over Azam Tigers who were also beaten 1-nil by Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday.

The result means Tigers have lost six points in their two games in the Central Region.

On Monday, Chitipa United will play host to fellow strugglers Dwangwa United at Mzuzu Stadium.