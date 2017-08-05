Illegal liquor seller fined

The Nkhunga Third Grade Magistrate Court in Nkhotakota has fined a 28-year-old man for selling liquor without permit.

The court ordered Juma Chumachiyenda to pay a fine of K25,000 or in default to serve 6 months jail term.

Presenting facts in court, prosecutor Elias Chilundu said the man was arrested by officers on patrol duties at Dwangwa Trading Centre in the district.

Chilundu told the court that the police apprehended the convict after they found him selling assorted liquor at a shack behind a resthouse.

“The team of officers found him with seven 200 mls bottles of WOW pineapple liquor, three one litre bottles of Chibuku beer and a five litre bottle of Kachasu,” he told the court.

Before passing the sentence, Magistrate Owen Nyimbo said it is illegal for anyone to sell liquor without licence or permit.

Magistrate Nyimbo then ordered Chumachiyenda to pay K25,000 fine or in default to six months jail term.

He said he decided to impose a stiff penalty on the convict to send a signal to other would be offenders.

The convict managed to pay the fine.

Chumachiyenda the convict hails from Dambule 2 village, Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu district.

