Callum Skinner

White volunteer caught in racism web in Malawi: calls a child “little bitch”

By on Politics

A storm has been raised by a white volunteer, Callum Skinner, over distasteful comments he made on Malawian children on social media.

Callum SkinnerAccording to information Malawi24 has, Skinner and his colleagues are in Malawi as volunteers from where, among others, they are working with orphaned children.

Skinner took photos of the children he came in contact with and posted on his Instagram page he has since deleted where, among others, he called a Malawian child “it” and referred to him as a “little bitch”

In the vile post, Skinner takes a photo with a visibly frightened child who is crying. Skinner captioned the vile post with the words: when you beat an orphan in a staring competition and it cries like a lil bitch.

In another post, Skinner poses with a black child whom he claims is a child of Will Smith.

It is not yet known what the Malawi government will do. However, on social media, people have called on the government and organizations working in child protection to take up the matter.

 

  2. Banonie Mwale on

    I understand that the word is not appropriate indeed. But tell me, you mean there is no Malawian who have called each other that name? Why now it becomes big Issue ? Because it was mentioned by someone from Europe or whoever it is? Now between him and you who is becoming racist ? Becareful when posting such new it’s more dangerous than what you think it can be. It c as needed cause more damage to our nation. That’s my concern.

  3. Joel Kalonjeka on

    Guys lets not have fragile emotions here… I dont see any word that qualify to be Racist here. We blamming the guy, yet every day us black ppl we turn to lough at each others darkness. Even forcing that sister to bleach hahahaha. We are bitches indeed. Lets just continue stealing governments money and beg for foreign aid, koz that what we are. We can even implement development policies yet we want to sky rocket.

    These young ppl travel thousands of kilometres to help our asses for the things that we dont want to do. just imagine helping us to construct a Toilet, helping you to stop having a team of kids, inshort they clear shit that we spread.
    I dont see any Racist comment here. and you the so called fake Malawi news The young man deserves an apology.

    Lets workhard for our nation to develop and not amplyfying small issues.

  5. Andrew Juma Chisale on

    Tinene kuti palibe anyone of us who has used a word like foul, bitch, stupid to call another, should i put a case because of that? I think it’s you guys who are racising, let us be serious

  16. Nick on

    If this is genuine then he is on poverty tourism and on a piss take mission. .legally there is nothing criminal about the comment. .However it is just so wrong especially because he is in a trusted position and he is insulting the dignity of his hosts the orphans.

    Advise..He should loose his permit to volunteer. ..because of his conduct..He should be investigated for what else he might have done or said or photographed in his equipment as there is bases that he has made offensive verbal gesture
    .maybe he was physical too..like treating lathe children like little bitches.

    If he is not guilty of anything then just let him choose if he want to stay as a tourist or transfer to any visa category but ban him from volunteering again..He might be kind and genourous as he is a volunteer however if he is a genuine loving person he will learn from his slip or tongue or his comment..not racist I think but still unwelcome

  32. Glory Kuyere on

    It’s actually racist for the author to allege that because a “white” man called somebody (apparently black) Malawian that “b…h” word, then the “white” man is racist. However, this Callum Skinner should really be skinned for calling that kid that word.

  33. Jesus Is Lord on

    So he volunteers to come to Malawi to do good, then gets accused of stuff + you play the race card? Nice going, Malawi Scum Media! (which is not really from Malawi, but from SA where race-baiting media is the norm)

  37. Kas Mdoka on

    He’s just a douchebag not a racist. And when you’re not sure about a child’s sex you say “it”. Apparently you don’t understand what racism is.

  47. Wonderful Wodabwitsa Chimombo on

    Fuck Ya’ll!! Can’t U See That This Guy Is Fuckin’ Racist? & Yo Only Qaoutin’ The Word ”bitch” .What About Calling This Child Will Smith’s Son? He Trynna Make Funny Outta Him Coz He Black!!! I Want This ‘ Mr Bean’s Son’ Outta Malawi Immediately !!!!!!

  50. Ingrid Kupfer Du Plessis on

    Absolutely taken out of context and not racist at all!!! Africa needs to get the chip off their shoulder and STOP feeling inferior. For goodness sake, not everything is about race. In any case, like Roland Ellis said, if this guy was a racist, what the hell would he be doing in Malawi on a volunteer project?? Volunteers pay up to $60 dollars a day for the” privilege” to live in the village and eat usipa and porridge, just to build toilets etc and feel they make a difference in the life of a child…

    • Chimtumbewa on

      Stop this nosense. Cap it please. It un acceptable to treat our children like dogs no matter how much one pays to come to Africa to do ‘Volunteer’ work.

  51. Joseph M Kachiwala on

    I wonder some people here they’re busy critissing the reporter what went wrong with him? Remember the repporter is just imforming what has happened eee koma umbuli winau muziwerenga kae pls

  56. Tha-ndi Chikusi Revill on

    I work with children in another country. You are NOT allowed to take pictures of the children you work with for your personal use such as social media. Pictures can only be taken FOR OFFICIAL use by the school/organisation – and not using a personal camera. Parents ( or the person with parental responsibility) must give WRITTEN CONSENT to have their child’s pic taken for use by the organisation e.g on the school website.
    So while this may not be a racist issue, it’s definitely professional misconduct, data protection breach. And Certainly his attitude is not right.

  57. Navaya Navaya on

    That’s torture, not racism. Racism is what you have just done. What would you call it if it was done by a black? Remember! Thinking too much about racism ends up making you a racist

  58. Rubina Latif on

    Language is always changing. We’ve seen that language changes across space and across social group. Language also varies across time. Generation by generation, pronunciations evolve, new words are borrowed or invented, the meaning of old words drifts, and morphology develops or decays.

    • Chimtumbewa on

      ….and u deem it right for someone to parade little innocent kid on a public global platform like FB while carelessly using words that connote insults?? Before pple go to work in communities new, the first thing they do is to learn basic lifestyles and cultural issues abt them. We dont just travel on missions like these like a headless chicken convinced that ‘evolution of language’ is the order of the day everywhere. . And please accept this was inappropriate and stop this futile attempt to defend one another.

  59. Tchaka Dalitso on

    Racism ndiimene mukuchitayo kungomanga munthu pazifukwa za ziiii,dziko lotembeleredwa malawi kungodana ndianthu oti mkutithandiza,,mau oti “Bitch” ndimau osatanthauza kukumba mtundu wamunthu,,.mutaye munthu mumsapatse mantha

  60. Ellen Confidencie Banda on

    this is pure racism and am surprised some stupid Malawians are defending him..go n google meaning of racism before accusing the admin..n imagine someone using the word bitch on ur child that’s so unheard of.

  62. Chibisa Banda on

    A MALAWI: Ngati liu liri lo lakwika pa mamasulidwe, ndibwino kubvomeleza: M’mene bambo KINGSTONE ALPACINO LK akumasulira kuti BITCH ndi galu yayikazi: Ndithu inu a MALAWI mpaka kuombela m’manja kuti sipanalakwike: Mwana wachi MALAWI kutchedwa galu yachikazi: kutukwana,kunyoza kupose pamenepo?? KODI MWANAYU WA CHIKUDA WACHI MALAWI SALI M’CHIFANIZO CHA MULUNGU?? NDIYE AKHALE GALU?? ANTHUNI MAPHUNZIRO ANUA MWAFIKA NAO POSALEMEKEZA CHIBADIDWE CHANU: Kodi m’mawadziwa azungu m’mene amamutanthauzila munthu wakuda?? poti mwadya naye pamodzi pa hotela munvekere mzungu ndi nzanu: Anyamata opanda nzeru ndi khalidwe inu: Mzungu yemweyo adadza ndi BIBLE, Lero akuti ndinu AGALU: Akuti muzikwatilana amuna okha-okha: Inu chifukwa cha umphawi nkumasekelera zopusazo: zoona masiku otsiriza anthu adzakhaladi ophunzira koma osadziwa CHOONADI: MZUNGU WANUYO WANYOZA PFUKO LA MALAWI CHIFUKWA CHA UMPHAWI.

  70. James Phiri on

    This Callum bitch should be deported immediately. He has no business lstaying in Malawi. And he has no aptitude for working with orphans. What is the Govt waiting for? Deport the Callum bitch!

  77. Lorraine Short on

    I don’t believe it’s racism but irrespective I think it is in bad taste and very insensitive of Callum to post a pic of this little boy crying. It really is not funny at all! There should be privacy rules made clear to volunteers about posting pictures of children and silly comments on social media.

  78. Yung Nyasulu on

    Racism exists because of what we blacks have decided to do about it. One of them is too cry every time like little bitches about any word we deem offensive. Not everything that a person of another race says its racists it can be offensive but not racist. Bitches Beware!! Is that racist for me calling you little whining bitches Noo coz am black like you had ut been its from a white person then its racist

  87. Ian Kazanga on

    Its unfortunate that a lot of Malawians here do not see Callums racism. Google the meaning of racism or racist and you will see all traits being exhibited by this racist muthafucka. He thinks he is superior that is why he is taking pictures and calling black kids he is not related to or friends with ‘it’ and ‘little bitch’. Why else would he call a kid he knows to be male or female ‘it’? He goes further to demean a succesful african american Will Smith by saying he has met his child in Malawi. I’m sorry but white boy here is a racist bastard.

    • Jesus Is Lord on

      Uh, you kind of are… the UN, USAid, IMF etc give the government loans and maize, then demand they legalise crimes like sodomy and abortion or else they take the food and debt-money away. Plus you pay interest for cars, homes, etc – 100% slavery and you don’t even know it.

  91. Lameck Ndine Yemweuja Matiki on

    Pali chani apa? Kamuputeni nsena muone mmene angakutukwanileni, mulomwe akati akupalase, mchewa akati azigulule ziwalo zako zonse iwenso umadziwa kuti ndasambulidwa. Mwina chifukwa uyu ndi woyela khungu? #racism_realy?

  92. Japierl Induda Mwenda on

    just because the term bitch has been alterd byva a white persinntheb its racism?…….

    anthu akudafe tumanenana mma college umu…..”chimkazi chija nd Chi beach ‘……..chimadyeasa kwambri…..heee *I went to a pub and met so many bitches”…….why don’t we take that as a serious offence among ourselves….but koz its a white person mukut racisim?….Rilly?……let’s revist our studies….

  97. Peter Salanje on

    Malawi 24 mukufuna kuyambitsa chipolowe eti?zikugwirizana bwanji kutchulidwa bitch ndi racism?vizungu vanuvo vimandiphwanyitsanso mutu chifukwa ndimavutika ndi kupanga edit mmalo moti ndingowerenga nkhaniyo bwino bwino.Ngati chizungu chimavuta musamazikakamize lembani chichewa tiwerenga timva chifukwa nkhanizi mumalembera a malawi.

  103. Themba Paul Charles on

    Am afraid to hear that the word bitch now its racial this days . I don’t know where you’re getting these meanings. Kkkkkkkk sometimes try to reason before you say or write don’t you know that we even call the white at some stage on their nose also bitch? Tasinthani mentally pease .

  105. Vigietop Ukpe on

    Yes because we blacks so respect them, so much sweep floor for them to walk pass rather than our fellow blacks. Even if somebody is a Philippina, India , Pakistan we refer them to be white , judged by skin ccolor and give much respect otherwise I see no reason whom who we should call birch turn to call us. Can a black call them so in their land without problem. Or do we think , that the so call whites are better than us. No. But we belittled ourselves to them then why couldn’t they match us pass. Why couldn’t they abuse us.

  106. Thomas Sestino Likhomo Lot on

    Chomcho boma lathuli tikamawathamangitsa azungu mudziti tili chani chothamangitsila azungu? Inu agalu inu including Lucius Banda ukumva zomwe zikuchitikazi ndye tikawainga azunguwa iwe ndye udziti fwee…fwee…fwiiii…fwiii ukachita maligwelu…

  112. Chizamsoka Manda on

    That’s not racism. We also use words words such as “galu iwe” so many times. That is not to say that use of such words anyhow is good but saying that it’s racism is not correct.

  114. Josh Josh on

    Malawian reporters, story writers are ignorant……. Go back to school. I think the guy and the child were only jocking, nothing serious……..

  117. Lyton Walcot Chunga on

    In my understanding of this incident cullum is a racist. The picture it’s self can tell the story of how Skinner regard black people. xul me here if it’s nice to take picture of crying a baby. Calling a kid will smith son is all racism because smith is black and that child is black and also from Africa. We Africans must wake up and condemn this practice. I think because many of us Africans have been Americanised in all angles that’s why we see nothing wrong about this incident.

  118. Mpangala Brighton on

    Ife timanena anthu kumati galu, kaya nyani or bakha and it makes no difference wth bitch….sikuti tilemera ndi ndalama zq mfana ameneyo njee, zitayeni zmenezi ndkupanga focus pa nkhani za serious

  119. Roland Ellis on

    This is fake news. Kids these days have a language of their own that we old people can’t understand. What they believe is normal languages perceive as out of order. If this guy was racist do you think he would come to Africa and volunteer to help?

    Reply
    Komatu nthawi zina timamvanso anthu ena achikuda akunena ana kuti nyani kapena galu chifukwa chakuti mwanayo walakwitsa china chake koma palibe amayankhula kanthu kudzudzula kuti awa alakwitsa.

    Reply
    Malawi 24 you are embarrassing us do you know that??? Inu ndi anthu opangitsa manyazi sure. Kodi simutsutsana musanapange post zinthu zanuzi?

    Don’t you edit before you post them? Do you know the meaning of the word “racism?” Mwaonjeza.

  128. Joseph Chilamba on

    Malawi 24 is dis an issue I see nothing long there ,he is also aperson angathe kutukwana ,mwanayonso akanangobwezera basi,sibvuto limenelo bwanji mmene amatukwanirana ma MP anthu mnyumba ya malamulo it that racism again reporter iwe sometimes uzikhra serious ,had it been there iz a kider gartern for Reporterz u would have go there for refresher corse

  131. Kendrick Travor MW on

    Go to USA(LA),france,britain and england nkumene ukadziwe thandaudzo la mau ot racism for u’ll be one of the victims nd kuda kwakoko,,,mind u mpamene ukadziweso kut mau ot little bitch samagwiridzana nd racism,,,,mutiyalusa nazo izi amalawi kkkkkk wek up u motherfuckers,,,,ineso mundamange chabwino osangotengera pot wayankhula nd nzungu ayi hell yha

  133. Mary Sekan Nkhwamba Phiri on

    Unfortunately those are the words I hear everyday. Its not racism word at all. Even among friends when u r just hving fun u can call each other bitch. If some one is being naughty we call him / her bitch. So get over urselfs theys no racism word here.

  135. James Ganizani on

    In Mw we are fond of calling each other idiots,pussy,fulish etc.If u are called negatively,it just means u have done something unappreciatable,boring.Bt calling someone,based on race it sounds different.I beg u to report smartly,thank u for educating an information.

  138. Kendrick Travor MW on

    Oky she commented like that bt what was root of a story should we know what draw this comment to be droped,,,oky anyway how can u comnect the comment little bitch to recism then even all musician and other people around the world will be arrested,,,mwasowa omanga osangomanga akuba ndalama zabomawo bwanj,,,chamba et

  141. Fredson Fresha Ntambalika on

    Action must be taken on you malawi 24 reporters.you need to be sent to school come september 18th.is “little bitch” a race word? He can call his/her fellow white a little bitch.consult a dictionary b4 posting.

  147. Daudi Roy Mbelele Duwa on

    Racism by definition;

    prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior.

    If we are broke let’s find other ways of earning money. Kwiiii amangwetu!

