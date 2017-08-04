Two found with fake K2000 notes

Police in Karonga district are keeping in their custody two men who were found with K382,000 in fake K2000 notes.

According to a police officer at Karonga, Sergeant Kamphe, the two suspects are Anganile Sinyiza, 29, and Blessings Manda, 38.

Kamphe said the two were arrested on Thursday at Tesco shop within Karonga.

Facts are that on this day, Karonga police station received information from well-wishers that the two suspects were possessing and circulating fake currencies.

Acting on the information, an investigation was launched and police arrested the two suspects who upon being searched were found with the counterfeit money.

The two were found with 191 K2000 fake notes with face value of K382,000. Further information from the Karonga police station indicates that all the notes were bearing one of two serial numbers, either AD0348558 or AD0348543.

Meanwhile, police have confiscated the fake notes and the matter is still under investigations.

Anganile Sinyiza hails from Mwamtende village in the area of Traditional Authority Kilupura whilst Blessings Manda is from Malema 1, Traditional Authority Kyungu both in Karonga district.