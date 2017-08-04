Red Cross committed to helping flood victims

The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has said it is committed and is working hard with its partners to reach out to people who were hit by floods during the last rainy season.

This is according to the Society’s Communications and Diplomacy Manager Felix Washon who was speaking in Karonga when MRCS gave money to 1500 flood victims in the district.

Washon said the Society and its partners will ensure that lives of the affected people return to normal.

He further said that with support from the Danish Red Cross, the Society has dispersed over K66 million to the affected households.

Washon added that MRCS will continue supporting them in several other ways.

In his remarks, Karonga District Meteorological Officer Victor Phiri hailed the Malawi Red Cross Society for the donation.

Phiri said the donation will help address challenges the flood victims have been facing claiming they had nowhere to get help.