Minibuses back on Blantyre roads

Minibuses are back on the roads of Blantyre today after intra-city public transport was disrupted on Friday.

A strike by minibus drivers and conductors led to chaos and disturbed commuters.

But Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM) general secretary Coxley Kamange has promised that they will resume business for transport in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Kamange further faulted drivers for being violent during the strike.

The drivers and conductors staged a strike that turned to be violent as they demanded a reversal of penalties recently introduced by Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services.

Teargas canisters were used to disperse the rioting drivers and conductors, a situation that witnessed some roads not being impassable.

The protests witnessed some minibuses being smashed for being found on the roads.

The angry drivers and conductors also torched three police units in residential area of Machinjiri in Blantyre