Malawi Education: Ministry of gender concerned over high dropout rate

Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare has expressed worry over the number of pupils who drop out from primary schools in Malawi.

Speaking to local media on the need to change Malawi primary school education for better, minister responsible Jean Kalirani said there is more work to be done in order to reduce the dropouts.

Kalirani added that it is not the ministry’s work only but also for the general public together with different stakeholders.

“We are asking parents and guardians to encourage their children to work hard in their studies because it is only them who have the full responsibility on the children, we are also asking members of the public to work hand in hand with us,” she said.

However, Kalirani explained that those who are willing to help should as well make sure that children get education.

She also warned some parents who encourage their children to drop out of school due to the parents’ selfish reasons to stop, saying they will face the long arm of the law.

The minister therefore asked chiefs and human rights organisations to work in hand in hand with the ministry by making sure that children do not drop out of school.