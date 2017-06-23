Ufulu Festival returns with a bang!

As a way of celebrating this year’s Independence Day, the Lilongwe based flood church has organised a concert dubbed ‘Ufulu Festival’ which is expected to bring together people from all the denominations.

The Concert is scheduled to take place at Civo Stadium in the Capital Lilongwe on Thursday, the 6th of July.

One of the organisers Humphrey Mkandawire said the festival is a free event that will feature talented musicians, poets and dancers whose aim is to bring people together and reflect what the country has achieved in the past years.

“The purpose of this event is to celebrate the 53rd Malawi’s Independence Day. Youth and families are encouraged to come and promote Malawian culture through music, dance and various activities,” he said

Mkandawire said the Festival will start at 9am till 6pm and is set to host an array of acts including, but not limited to: musicians, poets and dancers.

Some of the artists on the menu to perform during the day include Ethel Kamwendo, Faith Mussa, Joy Nathu, Theo Thomson, Gwamba, Suffix, Lilly, KBG, Robert Chiwamba, DJ Kali, Yesaya, Zathu, Ernest Ikwanga, Khethwayo, Halla Music and Various Dancers.

As that is not enough Mkandawire added that the festival will also involve other fun activities such as: Bike race, fun run, kid’s games, dances that cater to all audience types.