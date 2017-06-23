MSCE commencement impresses MANEB

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has expressed satisfaction over the way this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations have started.

MSCE exams started on Thursday but there were several hiccups which could have seen the exams being postponed.

According to the MANEB spokesperson Simeon Maganga, the board is excited that everything has started as planned.

Maganga further said the other impressive thing is that this year the board has registered more students who are sitting for the exams than last year.

“The 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination have started well. This year, over 146,000 candidates are sitting for MSCE examination and the board expects that things will end well without cases of cheating,” said Maganga.

There was a threat that the exams could have been postponed as both primary and secondary school teachers were on strike last week to force government to give them their 2016/2017 leave grants.

Another threat came on Wednesday when the board revealed that it does not have money to pay teachers their invigilation allowances.

Meanwhile, despite Monday being a public holiday as there will be Eid Ul-Fitr celebrations, MANEB says candidates will not observe the public holiday and the exams will go on.