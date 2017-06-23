Malawi Immigration Dept. in campaign against aiding illegal immigrants

Malawi’s Department of Immigration in the north has embarked on an awareness campaign on effects of aiding illegal immigrants in the border districts of Chitipa and Karonga.

Speaking during a two day campaign in Chitipa, Immigration public relations officer in the north Blackwell Lungu said the aim of the campaign was to equip communities on effects of aiding illegal immigrants entering the county.

Lungu said Karonga and Chitipa are among the districts that have registered numerous cases of illegal immigrants entering Malawi.

“We thought it wise to come here in the border districts to teach members in the community about our services and dangers on aiding immigrants using uncharted routes. It has shown that communities who aid illegal immigrants do not know that it is a crime,” he said.

However, Lungu urged community members to work hand in hand with immigration officers to minimize cases of illegal immigrants entering in the country.

Findings show that in Chitipa there are less than 10 immigration officers and the department has no vehicle which makes their work to be hard.

Speaking during the event, one of the community members in Chitipa Hastings Kayuni thanked the department of immigration for holding the awareness campaign saying it will minimize cases of illegal immigrants entering in the country.

Department of Immigration will also take the activity to Nkhatabay and Mzimba.