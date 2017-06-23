Is he the promised one? Andy Kamlete jets in

The Ireland-based forward arrived in the country on Friday afternoon to join his new club Nyasa Big Bullets.

Andy Kamlete was welcomed by Bullets Chairman Noel Lipipa and other team officials upon arrival at Kamuzu International Airport.

The former Evirom FC and Green Hawks FC captain was signed by the struggling giants in April this year but he was waiting for the completion of his studies in Ireland.

During his stay abroad, he was playing for a varsity team before being signed by Ballymun FC.

A year later, Kamlete signed for Coolock Village FC before clinching a deal with Bullets.

“This is the guy we have been waiting for and we are very happy that he has finally arrived. He is very talented and we are looking forward to seeing him helping the team in the ongoing season,” Lipipa was quoted by the local media at KIA.

His coming will be a relief to Bullets fans who are not happy with their team’s performance in the 2017.

The 13 time Super League champions have failed to collect maximum points in their two outings so far, collecting 2 points out of possible 12.

As if that was not enough, Bullets were knocked out of the just ended Airtel Top 8 Cup by Silver Strikers in the quarterfinal stage.