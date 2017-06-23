Finally: date for Chanco opening revealed

After staying home for over three months, Chancellor College students have got all the reasons to smile as the institution’s management has announced the date when the college will open.

Chancellor College failed to open for a new academic year on March 20 this year due to disagreements as lectures wanted a 40 percent salary increment.

However, the college is set to open on July 10 as management has released opening arrangements for both new and continuing students.

“Chancellor College is pleased to announce the beginning of classes for the current academic year. The College will have a double cohort of first years; those selected in 2016 (and attended orientation programme in March 2017) and those selected in 2017 (and have not attended orientation),” reads part of a statement

by Chanco registrar Mary Wasili.

According to the statement, on 10th July 2017 there will be orientation of Year one generic students selected in 2017, which is the intake that did not do orientation while classes for other students will begin on July 17.

The college has since reminded all students that admission into the University is based on non-residential basis hence it has advised the students to secure their own accommodation.