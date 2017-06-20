Businesses urged to renew licenses

The Blantyre City Council (BCC) has urged the business community to renew business licences at the beginning of the new government year as per requirement of the 2012 Business Licencing Act.

Briefing members of the media, BCC Director of Commerce, Industry and Trade Dennis Chinseu said the current business licences end on the 30th of June 2017.

Chinseu warned that effective from 1 July 2017, all businesses operating without a licence in the commercial city will be closed.

He clarified that the council is mandated to licence all businesses owned by Malawians while all businesses owned by foreign nationals are expected to be licenced by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

However, he highlighted that some foreign owned businesses involved in food processing and liquor selling would be inspected and licensed by the council.

Business owners have further been advised to make licence renewal payments directly to the council’s account at Civic Centre and not to the officers who conduct the licencing inspection.