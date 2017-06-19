Man jailed 8 years for raping 14-year-old girl

The Zomba First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 8 years in prison for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

According to Zomba police state prosecutor Florida Dzimbiri, the convict Matsautso Chimenya raped the girl between December 2016 and May, 2017.

She said this became to light after the victims’ parents noticed that the girl was pregnant.

“When asked, the girl revealed that she was impregnated by Chimenya and the matter was reported to Jali police post leading to the arrest of the suspect,” Dzimbiri said.

Medical examination that was conducted at Jali Health Centre proved that the girl was 4 months pregnant.

Appearing before Zomba First Grade Magistrate Court, Chimenya pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 subsection 1 of the penal code.

During mitigation, he asked the court to be lenient with him when passing judgment claiming that he was in an affair with the underage girl.

But in her submission, the state prosecutor asked the court to give him stiff punishment saying cases of sexual abuse are rampant in the country.

She also said that the future of the girl child is at a stake due to immoral behaviour of men like Chimenya.

Before passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Patrick Khamisa concurred with the state that Chimenya deserved a stiff punishment saying girls are going through torture.

He therefore slapped him with 8 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chimenya who is a married man comes from Kanthwembwe village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba district.