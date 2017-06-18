Sidik Mia bounces back in politics: promises Muslims more mosques

Renowned businessman Sidik Mia has disclosed his desire to re-join active politics in Malawi.

Mia disclosed his desire to grow his political life while being a vice president for this country after the 2019 general elections.

“Am ready to join politics but I have not declared yet, very soon I will make known my decision to the public, If am joining politics it will be a position of vice president, I have been an MP (Member of Parliament) before, I have been in the cabinet,” said Mia.

Mia added that he is consulting relations, religious people and friends pending to his interest of re-joining politics in Malawi.

He added that he has not decided yet the party he is to join for his desire in Malawi’s political environment.

Reports disclosed a mutual relation that Mia has with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera hence he is likely to join the main opposition party in the country.

Mia has since met with Muslim leaders to get their support. He has since promised to construct more mosques when in power, according to reports.

Mia resigned from People’s Party in 2014 after serving in a ministerial position in the Joyce Banda administration.