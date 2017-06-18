I respect my Catholic faith – Chilima tells critics

His frequent attendance at events under Roman Catholic Church raised speculation that Vice President Saulos Chilima is eyeing votes from the church’s members, but Chilima has disclosed that his Catholic faith drives him not to miss functions under the church.

The sentiments follow reports that Chilima’s attendances at church events are aimed to coax catholic voters to have him in power for the 2019 general polls.

But speaking at the launch of Chancellor College Catholic alumni association in Lilongwe diocese, Chilima disclosed that he was raised under the Catholic faith hence no need to be missing at the events of the church.

“I have been a Catholic for 43 years, I have only been the vice president for three years so what am I more between being a Catholic and Vice President?” queried Chilima.

He further urged Malawians to fear God and not human beings.

“Only fear God and respect human beings regardless of their status in the society,” he added.

Also present during the event was The Archbishop of Lilongwe diocese Bishop Tarcizius Ziyaye.

Chilima walked out of Chancellor College as a graduate in 1994.