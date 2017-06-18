At last: Malawi Govt to employ teachers

Their hopes of getting employed by government were shattered and many qualified teachers migrated to South Africa, but those who waited can afford a smile as Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has disclosed that all is set to have the teachers posted for work.

Speaking at a presser in Lilongwe on Saturday, minister responsible Emmanuel Fabiano disclosed that government plans to recruit graduate teachers in the country.

The minister added that graduate teachers must go and check their names at district education offices in their areas and signing for the offer letters is from June to July.

He added further that the newly recruited teachers are not allowed to request for transfers arguing this will compromise efforts of reducing workload on some teachers in rural set up of the country.

Government was reported to have been shunning employing teachers in the country arguing the country’s economic status could not have allowed recruitment.

The development witnessed Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) faulting government for not employing teachers amid reports of shortage of teachers in Malawi.

Concurring with TUM, various education stockholders blamed government over the development arguing it was a waste of resources training the teachers without giving them jobs.

The delay witnessed many qualified teachers going to South Africa for jobs for their survival.