PAC meeting good for democracy

A political analyst in the country has welcomed the planned Public Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting saying it is important for the country’s democracy.

PAC will from today have a meeting with a cross section of Malawians where the future of the country will be discussed and issues on the growing levels of corruption will also be tackled.

One of the political scientists in the country Wonderful Mkhutche said the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been against the meeting but it is good for Malawi.

”Public Affairs Committee is a great platform where Malawi will reflect on its present as well as the future. The ruling DPP has been critical of the meeting by revelling accusations against it. But politics aside, the meeting is good for pure democracy,” said Mkhutche.

He added that by choosing corruption as a topic to be discussed at the meeting, PAC has shown a great understanding of the challenges Malawi is facing.

He further said that government should take deliberations from the meeting seriously.

Commenting on the recent survey by Afrobarometer which revealed that Malawi has been swimming through serious trends of corruption over the past years, Mkhutche said corruption has contributed to the underdevelopment of the country.

“Corruption is a great vice in Malawi. It has contributed a great part to our underdevelopment. Afrobarometer has showed us that most people think government is corrupt,” he said.