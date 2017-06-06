Daliso Chaponda, Suffix fly Malawi’s flag

Saturday, 3rd June, was a day to remember for Malawi as its two sons, comedian Daliso Chaponda and musician Suffix had their works recognised internationally.

The artists in focus were competing for honours in two different entertainment phenomena. Daliso was a contestant in the Britain Got Talent (BGT) show whereas Suffix was nominee in the African Gospel Music and Media Awards (AGMMA).

The two sons of Malawi refused to get home embarrassingly empty-handed as their level of talent in their respective disciplines could not allow.

The Manchester based comedian came out third in the contest while the hip hop gospel musician was recognised with an award of excellence.

The son to Malawi politician Dr George Chaponda came closer to emerging the ultimate winner of BGT after his jokes charmed judges and the audience. The final result saw him finishing in the best 3.

Despite his failure to win the contest, the 37 year old has still been applauded in his motherland, Malawi, for wonderfully representing the country. The fact that he was not hiding where he comes from has given people a reason to recognise his work.

Suffix was awarded for his Mkazi wa Kumwamba video in the video of excellence slot having overcome stiff competition. The video features guitar wizard Faith Mussa and was co-produced by Sukez and Essim.

His international recognition in form of the award has come at a time when the country yearns for more honours of such kind. This is his first international award since the onset of his career.

Chaponda and Suffix’s achievements have given the nation confidence as the youth in the creative industry are now beginning to believe in their efforts. The name Malawi is now ringing a bell, so it has been claimed.