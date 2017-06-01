TNM gets expensive: hikes data prices

Telekom Network Malawi has hiked prices for its data bundles with effect from today.

Effective 1st June, price for TNM’s smart 30MB will rise from K120 to K150 while smart start daily is now at K100 from K65.

TNM subscribers will now have to part with K300 to buy Smart start weekly which was at K250.

Price for smart super surf daily has risen from K1,250 to K1800 while smart super surf weekly is now at K2500 from K1,850.

There also price increases for smart 512MB – from K2800 to K3500, and smart 2GB – from K5800 to K7000.

The rise in data tariffs is coming at a time when government has claimed that the country’s economy is improving.

But critics have said the economic gains have not trickled down to Malawians .