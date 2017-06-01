Malawi to conduct rubella, measles vaccination campaign this month

In a bid to overcome measles which mostly attacks mostly children, the government of Malawi will conduct a measles-rubella vaccination campaign starting this month.

The National Integrated Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign will be carried out to ensure adequate protection for children against measles and rubella diseases, intestinal worms and vitamin A deficiency conditions.

According to a press statement released by the ministry of health on Wednesday and signed by chief of health services Charles Mwansambo, the vaccination will be conducted from 12 to 16 June and it will be administered in all health facilities and other designated sites.

“All districts will have a vaccination week in all public and CHAM health facilities as well as designated sites, a combined measles and rubella (MR) vaccine will be administered to children from 9 months to less than fifteen (15) years old,” reads part of the letter.

The ministry also stressed that during the campaign deworming tablets will be given to children aged from one year to under five years while vitamin A is to be supplemented to children aged from six months and to less than five years.

After the campaign, the ministry of health will introduce measles and rubella vaccine in its immunization schedule whereby children from nine to 23 months of age will be given two doses of combined measles and rubella to replace measles vaccine.

The official launch for the National Integrated Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign will take place at Kasungu community centre ground on 9th June.

Meanwhile, the ministry has advised parents and guardians to ensure that all eligible children have received vaccine, deworming tablets, and vitamin A capsules and has further asked stakeholders to support the vaccination campaign.