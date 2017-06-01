Culture gets a warm welcome in Malawi

Jamaican reggae clique Culture has been treated to a warm welcome in Malawi having arrived in the country through Chileka Airport in Blantyre, Wednesday afternoon.

It was proven that Malawi is not called the warm heart of Africa for nothing when Rastafarians in the company of veteran musician Lucius Banda invaded the airport to welcome the group.

In an effort to make the visitors feel at home, members of the Rastafarian community sang praise songs.

Also spotted at the airport was Malawi’s high flying Reggae family, the Black Missionaries.

The award winning band sang along the Rastafarian community in the name of unity.

However the main headliner of Culture’s journey to Malawi is none other than Kenyatta Hill, son to the late Joseph Hill who was until his death the band’s leader.

Talking to the media upon arrival, Kenyatta expressed happiness being in Malawi. His mother is among those who have made the trip.

The internationally recognised band is in the country for two music concerts, one in Blantyre and the other in Lilongwe on 2nd and 3rd June respectively, courtesy of Impact Events Company which is headed by Lucius Banda.

Banda told the media that Malawians’ love for reggae music is the reason why they keep inviting international reggae acts.

Their Malawi stage experience will see Culture entertaining reggae lovers at Mibawa multipurpose hall before Civo Stadium in Lilongwe finishes the remaining half of the cake.