Tsar Leo’s No Days Off to be released on his birthday

If you thought birthdays are special for only receiving gifts, musician Tsar Leo is about to show you the other side of such days as he will be the one giving out a present.

The RnB superstar will on 5th June loosen the grip on the much awaited single entitled No Days Off which features Tay Grin and Its Friday.

As reported by this publication in March, the project was planned to be ready for consumption early May but Tsar being an artist who believes in quality, time had to be extended.

A total of three producers had no days off as production of the track was too jealous to give them a holiday. The production team includes Yesaya, AK and Seven.

The Lilongwe based artist who is rated as the hook master, has for the first time worked with the award winning Tay Grin, an experience he describes as great.

When this song is out, busy days will continue to be Tsar Leo’s condition, always giving his best to produce good music.

Therefore, 5th June is the day, No Days Off is the song, Tsar Leo is the artist behind the track and Tay Grin and Its Friday are the featured artists.