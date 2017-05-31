No bail for Rapist ‘Bishop’ Manguluti

A week after he was arrested by the Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe for raping his 23-year-old adopted daughter, Bishop Joe Manguluti has been denied bail.

Manguluti who is a preacher, musician, and master of ceremonies was charged with rape last week after the young woman said he raped her on May 15 at their residence in Area 18B in the capital city.

On Monday, Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao of Lilongwe magistrate court denied bail to the bishop as investigations on the matter are still underway.

It is reported that the victim was preparing to take a bath when she met her ordeal as Manguluti’s wife was away.

The victim reported the incident to the police who issued her a referral letter to Kamuzu Central Hospital for examination. Medical report indicated that the girl had really been raped.

The suspect Joseph Manguluti hails from Kalimira Village in Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu District.