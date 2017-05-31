Mutharika failing in the fight against corruption

There is a widespread public perception in the country that President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government are doing “a poor job” in the fight against corruption.

“Malawians say corruption is pervasive in the country. Overwhelmingly, Malawians feel the government is performing poorly in fighting corruption,” states Afrobarometer after interviewing hundreds of people across the country.

According to the study, a majority of Malawians perceived corruption to have increased during the years that President Mutharika has been in office, with most of those interviewed confessing that they had to pay bribes to be offered public services.

“More than seven in 10 Malawians (72%) say corruption has increased over the past year, including two-thirds (66%) who say it has increased ‘a lot,” read the reports.