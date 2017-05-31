Boy, 12, killed in Nkhatabay

Police in the lakeshore district of Nkhatabay have launched a manhunt for a 30-year-old man for assaulting a 12-year-old Junior Banda who died two days later.

Spokesperson for Nkhatabay police Ignatius Esau said the suspect Steka Mtambalika was rearing six geese (wild ducks) in a kraal.

On May 22, Junior Banda set them free by opening the kraal and the animals disappeared into the bush. The suspect was not pleased with the development and as a punishment, he whipped Junior with a tree log and later twisted his neck.

Junior was then taken to Mpamba health centre where he was treated as an outpatient but two days later, his condition became worse and was referred to Nkhatabay district hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy showed that death was due to injuries to the spine.

The deceased came from Timbiri village in the area of Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhatabay district. The suspect Steka Mtambalika also comes from the same village.