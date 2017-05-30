We want a young president – Malawians

A recent study by Afrobarometer has disclosed that Malawians really dire for the electoral reforms with one of the core focus wishing the age limit for the Presidential candidates to be below 70.

According to the findings, 77 percent of the Malawians that participated in the poll agreed that the age limit for the president should be 70 while 19 percent did not.

Malawians have also agreed to the electoral reform that seeks to have Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners not being appointed by the president but going through application process.

The findings also disclose that many Malawians want to have Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) as minimum qualification. This was agreed to by 83 percent of the participants.

This comes amid report that government is trying to frustrate the electoral reforms by delaying the report to be discussed in the national assembly.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu disclosed that the report on the electoral reforms will discussed later saying it was presented late to his office.

The survey involved 1200 Malawians across the country.

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues in Africa.

Six rounds of surveys were conducted in up to 37 African countries between 1999 and 2016, and Round 7 surveys (2016/2017) are currently underway.

Afrobarometer conducts face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice with nationally representative samples.