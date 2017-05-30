Malawi, Zambia sign border agreement

Malawi and Zambia have signed a bilateral agreement on One Stop Border Post (OSBP) which will enhance trade facilitation through efficient movement of goods and people within the COMESA and SADC regions.

The signing of the agreement took place at Mwami- Mchinji Border.

Confirming the development, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Joseph Mwanamvekha said the signing of the bilateral agreement will take the two nations a step forward in a bilateral economic relationship.

“I am convinced that a closer partnership between Malawi and Zambia will not only accelerate economic development and promote the well-being of our people, but also the potential to bring enhanced prosperity to the region,” said Mwanamvekha.

He added that the agreement will also strengthen the economic collaboration between the two countries by increasing the cross-border flows of goods, movement of business and natural persons, investments, and services.

“This agreement will be good for our citizens, our companies, and the region and beyond. We are here today to witness and celebrate the opening of a new chapter in our cooperation,” he said.

Commenting on the same, Zambian Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Margaret Mwanakatwe said the establishment of the OSBP will contribute to making the Nacala Corridor competitive in the near future.

“The Mwami- Mchinji OSBP project will contribute to improving transport and trade facilitation along the Nacala Transport Corridor,” said Mwanakatwe. “The opening of the Nacala Corridor will serve as an important alternative for importers and exporters within this part of the region and beyond.”