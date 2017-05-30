Carlsberg Cup is back: Tourney begins next month

…sponsorship package stuck at K40 Million

The bliss is here once more. The David versus Goliath tournament as the Carlsberg Cup is dubbed for bringing together lower league sides and top tier team together will hit the fields of play next month, it has been confirmed.

The cup is slated to run from 10 June 2017 way through to 9 September 2017.

In the cup, all 16 super league teams are joined by 16 teams that win from the national level.

The Northern region league will have 12 teams with the Central region bringing in 20 and the South 30. These teams will battle it out and it is expected the North shall then have 3 representatives, 5 from the Central region and 8 from the South.

The draw is expected to take place this Monday.

But how have the sponsors rated the Cup which goes into its sixth year running? Gwynyth Mchiera who is Carlsberg Malawi’s group marketing manager, the cup remains a significant property to the nation.

She says over the years, the cup has been where blossoming talent is noted and appreciated and that has shows the company’s efforts to develop the game of football in Malawi.

According to Mchiera, the cup’s package remains at MK40 Million.

In cementing these remarks, Carlsberg Brands Manager (alcoholic beverages), Twikale Chirwa said the cup also plays a role in the national team agenda.

He says by running the cup, the company has cast its net wider towards unearthing talent and raising fun among its customers and lovers of the game of football.

‘’The cup is very much important towards football development. That is why we have also come this year with another package so that it runs again’’ he said.

On his part, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary, Alfred Gunda said the FA is over the moon that Carlsberg has kept sponsoring the league which it treats as a David and Goliath battle as teams from the top tier and lower leagues face off.

‘’This is a very great competition as the playing field is level. You may recall how Mangochi Police defied the odds to make it to the semifinals before losing to the eventual winners Be Forward. That is what this cup brings with it. We are happy that the sponsors have yet against come in to see to it that we have it again this year’’ said Gunda.

He added: ‘’This also comes at a time when we are tirelessly working towards revamping our national team. Therefore this cup serves as the nursery where talent is noted and that is good for our football. For example we have Collen Nkhulambe who is now with Nyasa Big Bullets, he was picked from Mzuzu United. That is why we want’’

Gunda has since said the FA will place stern punishments to teams that display any forms of unsporting behaviours during the tournament.

The winners will walk away home MK12 Million richer, with the runners up getting MK 5 million.

Semifinalists will get MK 1 Million while the quarter finalists getting MK 300 000.

The top goal scorer will get MK 200 Million and the winner of the Carlsberg Cup discovery of the tournament will be awarded with K200,000.