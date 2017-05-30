AFORD ready to dislodge DPP in 2019 as it welcomes 300 new members

Barely a month after Member of Parliament for Karonga Central Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo joined Alliance for Democracy (Aford), three hundred people in Karonga have also defected to the party.

Some of the people joined Aford after ditching the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) while others were members of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP).

Speaking in an interview, one of the new Aford members Petros Mtonga said he joined Aford because it is a clean party and has no bad record.

“I decided to join the party (Aford) because it is a clean party, they have not done bad things such as cashgate, corruption or torturing people.

“People in Karonga have realised that Aford is the party for them and if it will be in power it will suspend quota system,” he said.

The defections come weeks after DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey kicked up a storm when she claimed that people from the north will never produce a president because their population is smaller than that of the south and central.