Vice president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who is also Speaker of National Assembly Richard Msowoya has described the death of the party’s Administrative Secretary Portipher Chidaya as a big loss.

The MCP’s long serving administrator died on Saturday at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) after being admitted at the health facility.

Writing On his official Facebook page, Msowoya described the death of Chidaya as a blow to the party.

“In Hon Chidaya we have lost an honest man. A man who has stood unshaken and strong in the MCP all these years. Hon Chidaya was a man who commanded respect from all levels of party members and outsiders alike,” Msowoya said.

“A man who told the truth about the MCP constitution and four cornerstones. According to Msowoya, Chidaya loved the party and even if someone threatened to kill him he would still have done the needful for the party.

“The MCP family has lost someone who had true love for the party,” he added.

Chidaya died after succumbing to liver failure and low blood pressure