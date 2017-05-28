Do not depend on white collar jobs – DC tells youths

District Commissioner for Phalombe Harry Phiri on Thursday advised youths in the district to stop waiting to be employed and start engaging themselves in agri-business as unemployment continues to be a challenge among young people.

The DC made the remarks at a time government through the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and manpower development is negotiating with different stakeholders to create job opportunities for youths in the country.

He was addressing youth networks representatives during a dialogue and engagement meeting where the youths raised issues concerning challenges that they are meeting in their daily lives.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting, Phiri said young people in the district are blessed as the district displays good potential in turning agriculture into an economic activity.

“The youth should change their mind sets from thinking about getting employed all the time; and they should start utilizing readily available ventures such as agri-business which can help them sustain their lives,” said Phiri.

Commenting on the call, Chairperson for Youth Networks in the district Joseph Mwangoima said the commissioner’s advice was an eye opener since most youths associated farming with the elderly and the less educated.

Mwangoima further committed to facilitate involvement of youths in farming.

Said Mwangoima; “We will form groups through which we will be discussing agricultural issues and through the same groups we will search for funds for us to venture into serious agricultural business that may turn into survival means for some of us.”